Niger State Govt Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Governor Abubakar Bello
Governor Abubakar Bello

As efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies, Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has extended the lockdown in the State by two weeks.

Governor Bello gave this directive on Monday at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

According to him, there will however be relaxed conditions including allowing people to move within their premises and business owners to operate within the neighbourhood.

The governor noted that the ban on inter and intrastate travels still remains, as well as the compulsory use of face mask by citizens outside their homes.

