Coronavirus: Niger State On Total Lockdown

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, has declared a curfew in the state following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the governor, the curfew will begin at 8am to 8pm till further notice starting from Wednesday.

Read Also: Breaking: Nigeria Records First Death From Coronavirus

Bello made the declaration while addressing journalists at the government in Minna on Monday.

There is also a ban on all public gatherings of more than 20 people. Street hawking and begging in the have also been prohibited.

Nigeria recorded its first death on Monday, and a total of 35 confirmed cases.

More details to follow…