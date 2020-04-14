Nigeria Missing As IMF Approves Debt Relief For 25 Countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the approval of debt service relief to 25 countries.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, in a statement put the figure at $500million.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Iran Asks IMF For Loan — First Time Since 1962

She said the Executive Board gave the approval under the IMF’s revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the Fund’s response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary-countries are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, D.R., The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.