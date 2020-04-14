General NewsWorld news

Nigeria Missing As IMF Approves Debt Relief For 25 Countries

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Miscreants Attacking Lagos Are Not Hungry – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described miscreants using the lockdown to unleash havoc on residents as opportunistic criminals...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Why Stranded Nigerians Were Treated Harshly: Chinese Govt

The Chinese Government says authorities in Guangzhou resorted to strict measures against Nigerians and other Africans stranded in the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Sets Up Kitchen Across LCDAs, To Feed 100,000 Youths Daily

As a cushion against the lockdown of Lagos state, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

We Can’t Share Donated Funds To Nigerians As Palliatives — FG

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that funds donated by individuals towards fighting the novel coronavirus can not...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records New 11 Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 373

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has on Tuesday confirmed 11 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.The commission stated that all...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced the approval of debt service relief to 25 countries.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, in a statement put the figure at $500million.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Iran Asks IMF For Loan — First Time Since 1962

She said the Executive Board gave the approval under the IMF’s revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the Fund’s response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary-countries are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, D.R., The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.

Previous articleToyin Abraham Gives Out Cash Gifts To Fans On Twitter
Next articleZlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Bella Shmurda, Q2 Perform For Wizkid On Live Broadcast
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

World news Michael Isaac - 0
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month as the death toll has...
Read more

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

World news Valerie Oke - 0
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after landing in the intensive care unit over severe symptoms of novel coronavirus.He...
Read more

Easter Message: Light Overcomes Darkness – Oueen Elizabeth Tells Christians

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of hope to Christians in Britain as the Country battles with the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

Coronavirus: US Reports Highest Daily Virus Death Toll

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United States (US) has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in a single day.According...
Read more
- Advertisement -