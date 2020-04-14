Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Bella Shmurda, Q2 Perform For Wizkid On Live Broadcast

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile and his friends, Poco Lee, Bella Shmurda and Q2 performed for Wizkid on Live broadcast via Instagram on Tuesday.

In a video currently circulating online, Wizkid couldn’t stop smiling as the star-struck men chipped in to a song for him.

Dancer, Poco Lee also used the opportunity to introduce budding act, Bella shmurda as a ‘talented artiste’ to the ‘Surulere’ crooner, who said he needs a personal room in their crib.

Information Nigeria recalls Zlatan Ibile has earlier dropped his account number on the photo-sharing app with the hope that his fans might come to his aid.

Watch the videos below: