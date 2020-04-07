I Have Mad Love For Legendary Wizkid, Says TerryG

Energetic Nigerian singer, Gabriel Amanyi simply known and addressed as Terry G has declared that he has mad love for fellow singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid.

The ‘Sangalo’ crooner further stated that although he has mad respect and mutual understanding with the rest, but what he has for Wizkid whom he described as “legendary” is different.

The singer made this known via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said:

“I got mad respect and mutual understanding with others but i have mad love for the legendary star boy”