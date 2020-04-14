Bobrisky Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has taken to his social media page to share a cryptic post.

Although, the self-acclaimed ‘male barbie’ didn’t tag the people he was referring to, he wrote;

”Have studied some people on ig. They don’t appreciate people who care about them. But they praise the ones that don’t give a fuck about them. Sad.”

This comes after the cross- dresser said he would still be even if the president decides to extend the lockdown by a year.

See the post below: