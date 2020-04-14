Lockdown Extension: Zlatan Ibile Drops His Account Number Instagram

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile posted his account number on his Instagram page for well-meaning Nigerians to financially assist him.

This comes after the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States on Monday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Zlatan Ibile shared a couple of hilarious photos of him lying down on the road.

He captioned the photos;

“ACCESS BANK 0723467920 OMONIYI TEMIDAYO thank you“

See the post below: