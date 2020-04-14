Entertainment

Lockdown Extension: Zlatan Ibile Drops His Account Number Instagram

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile posted his account number on his Instagram page for well-meaning Nigerians to financially assist him.

This comes after the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States on Monday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Zlatan Ibile shared a couple of hilarious photos of him lying down on the road.

He captioned the photos;

“ACCESS BANK 0723467920 OMONIYI TEMIDAYO thank you“

Read Also: Lockdown: No Hungry Nigerian Will Practice Personal Hygiene, Says Tacha

See the post below:

The rapper post
The rapper post

