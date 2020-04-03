Entertainment

Nigerians React As Genevieve Nnaji Joins Tik Tok

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Genevieve Lionheart
Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has gotten many talking on Twitter after she joined Tik Tok.

The ace Nigerian actress, like many who are isolating, now decided to join the social media platform that seems to be the rave old the moment.

Read Also: “My Sweet Sixteen” – Official Soft Gush Over Genevieve Nnaji (Photo)

Twitter users have since begun to comment.

One person wrote;

Genevieve, please come and take all my money

Don’t worry about the one we would use in our relationship. We would use yours”

See more comments below;

 

