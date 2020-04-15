Metro NewsBusiness News

No Fee Charged On COVID-19 Loan Applications: CBN

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has come out to clarify that it does not charge any fee for processing COVID-19 loan applications.

The Director of Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a fresh statement.

He explained that the loan follows the launch of a N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) stimulus package to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: SERAP Asks FG, CBN To Provide Spending Details On COVID-19 Relief Funds

The loans are disbursed through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB)

The CBN made the clarification in reaction to “false reports” on social media that applicants were required to pay a “certain amount as application processing.”

Previous articleGanduje Imposes Total Lockdown In Kano
Next articleI Miss Her So Much, It Still Hurts – Queen Nwokoye Mourns Mother
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Katsina Govt Orders Civil Servants To Resume Work

Business News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
According to reports, the Katsina State Government has directed civil servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to continue to report to work.The Government...
Read more

Make Food, Electricity Available As You Lockdown, ASUU Tells FG

Business News Valerie Oke - 0
As some parts of the nation lock down over the novel coronavirus, the Academic Staff  Union of Universities(ASUU) has called on the federal government...
Read more

COVID-19: Buhari Orders Prompt Payment Of Salaries

Business News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The minister for finance budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the prompt payment of salaries to...
Read more

Lagos Seals Off Stores, Brothels For Disobeying Lockdown Orders

Business News Michael Isaac - 0
The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA) and Lagos State Safety Commission on Wednesday sealed off a warehouse belonging to Jumia, an online marketing...
Read more
- Advertisement -