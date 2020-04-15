Ganduje Imposes Total Lockdown In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered a total lockdown of the State for the next seven days to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

The Governor made this declaration on Tuesday following the increase in the number of cases in the State.

According to Ganduje, the stringent measure will check the spread of COVID-19 in the state. He said the government had no alternative but to adopt the measure “to protect the lives our people”.

As at the time of filing this report, Kano State has recorded 9 COVID-19 cases.