Pastor Docked For Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Epileptic Girl In Ondo

Pastor Peter Alatake of the Holy Ghost Mission Church, Owo, Ondo state has been charged before a law court for allegedly raping a 16-year-old epileptic girl who was put in his care for deliverance.

According to the police prosecutor, the accused reportedly raped the victim ‘continuously’ between 15th- 20th of April, thereby leading to complications in her private part and anus as confirmed by a medical report.

During the case hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Read Also: 15-Year-Old Girl Narrates How She Was Raped By Her Father And His Friends

The suspect pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him.

The state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner Adekola Olawoye SAN has however, informed the court of the readiness of the state to take over the case because of the agony and trauma the victim had gone through in the interest of the state.