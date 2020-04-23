Nigeria Governors Agree On 14-Day National Lockdown

The 36 governors in Nigeria on Wednesday jointly agree to close down interstate borders across the country during a virtual meeting which held same day.

The outcome of the meeting was made public by Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun state governor via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

“Yesterday, all Governors in Nigeria held a virtual meeting where we all shared measures adopted in our individual states to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We jointly decided to close our interstate borders across the Country for two initial weeks in a bid to curb the interstate spread of the virus and enhance our ability to better handle contact tracing.

“This, however, tallies with the earlier decision and stance of the Ogun State Government to keep all our interstate and international borders shut, except to essential services.

