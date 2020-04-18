People Being Dramatic With Public Marriage Proposals- Omokri

Reno Omokri has made it known he is against public proposals.

The author made this known via a video shared on his IG showing some students engaged in a public proposal.

Slamming the act amongst kids, Reno said;

”How can a child propose to another child? This is what this practice of public proposal is turning our children into.

”If you love a woman and want to marry her, ask her privately between the two of you.

”These dramas that we call proposal, are now affecting the moral fabric of society! How many of such public proposals have you seen in Scripture?”