Lockdown Won’t Stop Nigerian Men From Cheating – Nollywood Actress

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Wini Lazarus has shared her thoughts on the recent lockdown extension and infidelity amongst Nigerian men.

According to Lazarus, the lockdown will not stop married men form cheating on their wives.

In a chat with Newsguru, Lazarus said: ”I don’t think the lockdown will make Nigerian men faithful to their wives. After the lockdown, they will still go back to their girlfriends and concubines. Men are just who they are, cheating is I their nature”.

On the government extending the lockdown, she said;

“Yes I support the second lockdown and it’s for our own good but the problem is government has not provided the basic needs for the people.

”Many Nigerians are suffering on the street. So, many people are going through one thing or the other. Policemen are busy harassing people who are trying to find a means of survival.

”I was almost robbed today while I was on my way out to get some things. There are boys out there ready to rob and snatch people’s bag. I only escaped by chance”.