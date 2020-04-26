Permit Us To Go Into Isolation Centers For Healings, Apostle Suleman Appeals To FG (Video)

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has called on the federal government to allow pastors enter isolation centers to heal victims of the pandemic.

Speaking via a now-viral video, he added that now is the time for clerics who are really anointed to pray for the sick to come out.

He said:

“Please (referring to the government) permit us to go and pray for COVID-19 patients. Allow us to go there (isolation centres), that is why there are men of God,” he said.

“If you are really anointed to pray for the sick, this is the time because what is holding the world is sickness. So, we’re begging the government to permit us into isolation centres, that is the only way we can reduce this nonsense because it will improve everyday.

Read Also: Why More Death Are Being Recorded In Hospitals: Apostle Suleman

“There are people with the gift of healing, God has gifted them to pray for the sick. It is not fake, gimmick or arranged. It is there in them. Permit us so that we can prove there are prophets in Nigeria.”

“Permit us so that the ridicule and all that can reduce. We’re not telling you we can heal all of them but by the time we are through with them, you’ll see significant difference. If they are 20 before, at least 18 will be cleared because that is what God can do,” he said