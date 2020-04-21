Queen Elizabeth II Marks 94th Birthday With No Fanfare

As Queen Elizabeth II clocks 94 today, she has cancelled her annual celebrations of a gun salute, while being in quarantine as a large chunk of the world self-isolates due to the coronavirus outbreak

The monarch is reported to be marking the occasion with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Also Read: Anthony Joshua Brags About Being Yoruba In Front Of Queen Elizabeth At Commonwealth Service (Video)

From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including only the fifth televised address of her 68-year reign.

The latest official figures show that about 16,000 Britons infected with the new coronavirus have died in hospital, the fifth highest number globally.