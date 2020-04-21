Richard Akinjide, Ex-Justice Minister Dies At 88

Former Nigeria’s minister for justice and Attorney general of the federation, Chief Richard Akinjide has passed on at the age of 88.

He was said to have passed at his Oyo state country home on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman of the university of Ibadan teaching hospital (UCH), Mt Toye Akinrilola confirmed that the hospital received his body to the morgue at about 2 am today.

Akinjide, a reputable lawyer and senior advocate, played a prominent part in Nigeria’s politics in the first and second republics.

He was the Minister of Education in the First Republic and a member of the Constitutional Drafting Committee between 1975-1977.

When the Second Republic politics began in 1978, he joined the National Party of Nigeria.