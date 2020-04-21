Chioma Akpotha Reacts After Aljazirah Nigeria Mistakes For Davido’s Girlfriend

Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpota has reacted to the use of her picture by an online news website who mistook her for Davido’s fiancée.

The online news website, Aljazirah Nigeria shared a post via Twitter announcing that Chioma Avril Rowland, the girlfriend of the popular singer, Davido has recovered from Coronavirus but an image of actress Chioma Akpotha was used in the now-deleted tweet.

Taking to Instagram, the actress reshared the tweet with the words;

”Till I find the right response for this tweet/post….



“Let Us thank God that Chioma @thechefchi is completely free from Covid19 after testing NEGATIVE twice. It gladdens my heart to know that she’d be reunited with her fiancé @davidoofficial and their baby boy.”

See the full post below: