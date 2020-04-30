Sanwo-Olu Announces Measures To Ease Lockdown From May 4

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says he will formally inaugurate a committee on controlled easing of the Lockdown in the state on Thursday.

According to the governor, who spoke at the State House, Marina, Lagos, the committee would comprise representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Private Transport Operators, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers

Association of Nigeria (MAN), and the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

‘This Committee will be charged with the responsibility of communicating, to their members, this framework on the controlled easing of the Lockdown, so that we all fully understand what is expected from us.

“We are mindful of the fact that the success of the implementation will be determined by how well it is communicated to all the Stakeholders, and this Committee will play a critical role in this regard,” he said.

The governor also said from May 4, 2020, businesses were allowed to operate within a framework, call a “Controlled Easing Phase,” saying that it should be clear that this was not a full reopening of the economy, but gradual and controlled easing of the lockdown.

“We will continue to monitor the public health situation; the economic impact of the lockdown and always adjust our responses accordingly. Companies that choose to operate within this Controlled Easing Phase are to operate between 9am and 3pm; and are also directed to operate at a maximum of 60% of their staff capacity.

“Let me, however, say this: as many of us that can continue to work online and remotely from the office, please let us do so. Online and Work-from-Home arrangements are highly encouraged to continue as much as is practicable.

“We understand the important roles Banks and Financial Institutions play in our economy, and for this reason they are highly encouraged to open their branches and offer their full complement of services to the general public. They are however to observe the operational working hours of 9am to 3pm. Very important for me to mention is that these Banks are also to ensure regular cleaning and decontamination of the various ATM machines.

“For those institutions operating within the Controlled Easing Phase, certain measures and directives must be strictly adhered to. These are: All buildings are to ensure a 2-meter distancing measure is maintained in all common areas; and at all service and customer facing desks.

“All buildings are to maintain a 60% occupancy limit in all office rooms within the building; and no more than 50% of the elevator capacity in any building shall be utilized,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that businesses/companies were encouraged to make adequate arrangement for the transportation of their staff to their places of work to reduce the risk of contagion and exposure while traveling on public transportation.

He said companies transporting their staff to work in their private transportation arrangements shall be expected to strictly adhere to the principles of social distancing; as well as enjoin their staff to practise very high levels of hand and personal hygiene.

“Hand sanitizers and/or wash basins must be made available at all entry points, and temperature checks must be carried out upon entry into the work premises.

“Whistleblowers are encouraged to report companies which flout these directives. Our whistleblower channels will be duly communicated to the public. Whistleblowers are guaranteed full protection; their identities will be kept strictly confidential,” he stated.