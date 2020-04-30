Bobrisky Lists Her Achievements Over The Years (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has taken to social media to gush over his achievements.

In a new post on Instagram, the cross-dresser listed some of his achievements as he tagged himself the ‘baddest in the game’.

Bob also pointed out that he is currently working with over 15 beauty brands and no one is stopping his shine anytime soon.

Sharing on Instagram, Bob wrote in part: “Bobrisky is popularly known to be the most famous QUEEN ON SNAPCHAT in Nigeria. She is beautiful, sassy, elegant, and super classy. That is not all yet ! Queen bob she is super-rich…”

See Post Here: