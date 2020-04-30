Tottenham FC Named Premier League’s Most Valuable Club

Tottenham FC has been named as the Most Valuable premier league team ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

According to an in-depth study by the University of Liverpool Management School, Tottenham beat its rivals to the gong due to its business model and low salary payments compared to the likes of United City, and Liverpool.

The north London club who hasn’t yet won a trophy has now been named the most valuable football team in England due to their monetary value.

According to the University of Liverpool Management School football finance expert Kieran Maguire, Tottenham now has an overall club value of £2.567billion due to their ‘highly regimented and generally low wage system, along with a highly commercial stadium with continuous earning potential.’