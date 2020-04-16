Sound Sultan Celebrates Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Legendary Nigerian singer, Lanre Fasasi simply known and addressed as Sound Sultan has taken to his official Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Farida on the occasion of her birthday.

The singer in the birthday message thanked his wife for her love, selfless support and simplicity.

See what he posted below:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LOVELY QUEEN @faridafasasi. Thank you ABOO for your Love, selflessness support and Simplicity .you supply the family Sanity. You are a special being, happy birthday.MAY Allah Bless you.”