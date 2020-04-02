Metro News

Two Men Fix Faulty Ventilators For Free At Jos Teaching Hospital

By Michael Isaac

World news

Michael Isaac

Gyang William and Nura Jibrin are being celebrated for their contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Blowing the whistle on their contribution to fixing faulty ventilators at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, social media user, ‘Gatiri’ pointed out that the duo fixed a total of three faulty ventilators.

‘Gatiri’ also pointed out that Gyang and Nura didn’t charge anyone for their services.

READ ALSO – Japan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug

Another social media user, ‘best_amaza’ urged other people to do their best like Gyang and Nura in the fight against the deadly disease.

See Posts Here:

Coronavirus
Men Fix Ventilators At Jos For Free

Coronavirus
More Photos

