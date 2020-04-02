Two Men Fix Faulty Ventilators For Free At Jos Teaching Hospital

Gyang William and Nura Jibrin are being celebrated for their contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Blowing the whistle on their contribution to fixing faulty ventilators at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, social media user, ‘Gatiri’ pointed out that the duo fixed a total of three faulty ventilators.

‘Gatiri’ also pointed out that Gyang and Nura didn’t charge anyone for their services.

Another social media user, ‘best_amaza’ urged other people to do their best like Gyang and Nura in the fight against the deadly disease.

See Posts Here: