We Are Struggling With Bed Spaces In Lagos Isolation Centres: NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is “struggling” for bed spaces to treat COVID-19 patients in Lagos state.

Lagos is currently the epic-centre of coronavirus in Nigeria — having the highest number of persons infected with the disease.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, said this while briefing the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to him, there are plans being made to change strategy in order not to allow the inadequate bed spaces affect the fight against coronavirus.

“Lagos is the only place where we are struggling with bed spaces for now. We will always tells Nigerians the truth. We are struggling with bed spaces in Lagos for now,” he said.