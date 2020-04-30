Actor, Timini Vindicated Over Alleged Child Abuse (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson has finally been vindicated over the allegation that he is dating a 19-year-old girl.

The age of the girl has been confirmed to be 21 contrary to the widespread rumour that she is 19.

A quick dig on her Instagram page shows that she had her 18th birthday back in 2017 thus leaving her at 21.

Read Also: Actor Egbuson Exposes Lady Dying For His Attention In The DM But Attacking Him In The Comment Section

The popular actor on Wednesday, faced series of backlash from Nigerians on Twitter following the rumour that his girl friend’s age is 19.

See screenshot below: