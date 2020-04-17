You Can Not Put Me And Dremo Against Eachother – Ycee

With the release of Dremo’s new EP Codename Volume 2, many have since been comparing Ycee and Dremo on social media.

Reacting to the comparison, Ycee made it known no one can make him hate Dremo as Dremo was of help some years back, when he visited Ibadan.

He wrote;

”Y’all can never ever put me and my brother ”@Dremodrizzy against each other!!! Lie lie! First time I hit Ibadan for music promo in 2015 I met this guy and he and his team (APG) made me and mine feel welcome and I respect that!”