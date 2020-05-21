21+ Best Companies to Work For in Nigeria

In 2019, more than 3,000 Nigerian employees expressed their opinion, assisting Jobberman to create a list of the best Nigerian companies. The report covers brands and names with the best employment opportunities.

Top Companies

If you want to build a solid career and become a real professional, consider the following organizations, as they offer good training programs for students. The top list of companies in Nigeria includes:

#1 Shell

Shell is an international energy and petroleum company that has operated in Nigeria since 1937. It is engaged in the development and production of oil and gas onshore and offshore. About 10,000 Nigerians work for the company, and Shell creates new workplaces annually. The company has a targeted program for the development of youth business, which is known as LiveWIRE Nigeria. It provides training and funding for people aged 18 to 30 to help open startups.

#2 Chevron

This is one of the largest oil production companies and also the biggest investor. Chevron offers various vacancies in Lagos and abroad, depending on a job’s specifications. Chevron looks for specialists in exploration, production, blending, manufacturing, and marketing. The company also provides internship programs for students and graduates to help them gain the skills they need for employment.

#3 Dangote

This is another major corporation headquartered in Lagos. This company covers various industries, namely:

production of building materials

Petrochemicals

food & beverages

real estate

telecommunications

fertilizer

steel, etc.

Due to its enormous range of industries, the company employs specialists of various qualifications and knowledge. Dangote company has fully equipped the internal market with cement.

#4 NNPC Oil & Gas

This is an oil corporation through which the federal government of Nigeria is involved in the oil industry. It was founded 43 years ago and currently recruits about 1,000 graduates per year.

#5 MTN Telecommunication Multinational

MTN is a South African international telecommunications company that covers more than 20 countries. The company offers extensive training programs for graduates, including blended learning experience and gaining skills in the field of telephone networks and communication. In order to leave your application, you need to register on the website and submit your resume.

#6 Nestlé Nigeria

This is one of the largest public organizations in the field of food production. It has a head office in Lagos, 8 branches, and more than 2,000 employees. In 2019 it was included in the list of Top African Companies, published by African Business magazine.

#7 Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN)

This is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil that is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company offers many employees the opportunity to build a career together, including engineers, lawyers, managers, financiers, accountants, analysts, and so on. ExxonMobil is also interested in recruiting students and discovering new talents. In order to contact the company, send an application on their website.

#8 Nigerian Breweries

It is the largest brewing company in the country and has more than 3,000 employees. It was founded in 1946 and now has production lines in different countries of Africa. The company allows each candidate to submit only one application for a position. They have a very transparent recruitment method and will sometimes test applicants during the selection process.

#9 Andela

It’s an outsourcing company that identifies and develops software developers. It has operated in Nigeria since 2014, assisting information technology companies to overcome issues connected with a lack of professional staff. Andela is the best place to work in Nigeria for those who want to build an amazing career in the IT world.

#10 Unilever Nigeria Plc

This is a public company that manufactures consumer goods with a headquarter in Lagos. Currently, it offers fresh vacancies in accounting, marketing, engineering, management, and customer support sectors.

#11 British American Tobacco

This is a large British company occupying the lion’s share of the tobacco market which opened a branch in Nigeria. It creates thousands of jobs in the country. British American Tobacco is interested in experts in finance, marketing, sales, IT, law, human resources, etc. The company is also looking for ambitious graduates who are ready to undergo training and become part of the team. Leave a CV on their website to find your role.

#12 Google

Google is a tech company and it’s Nigerian office is believed to be one of the best in the country. It is also one of the most attractive employers with excellent working conditions and bonuses. Google hires experienced professionals and students without experience.

#13 Nigerian Bottling Company

This company is franchised by Coca Cola in Nigeria. Nigerian Bottling Company offers its employees worthy rewards, as well as advanced opportunities for the development of professional skills. In addition, the company listens to the views of employees and reinforces measures to improve working conditions.

#14 Jumia

In 2012, the e-commerce platform Jumia brought foreign capital to Nigeria. Since that time, it’s considered the biggest online marketplace in the country. The company provides its employees with comprehensive medical services, competitive salaries, and also offers courses where you can gain international experience! That is why Jumia is considered one of the most attractive companies for employment.

#15 Access Bank

This is one of the largest banks in Nigeria. Access Bank takes care of its subordinates, offering them solid cash compensation. As a result, the employee is interested in the continuous development of their professional abilities. You can find current job offers on the bank’s website.

#16 Zenith Bank

This is a big Nigerian bank founded in 1990 that now has more than 7,000 employees. In 2019, it took position #151 in the list of World’s Best Employers published by Forbes. The bank offers trainee programs for graduates and entry-level employees. To apply, check their website and fill out the appropriate form.

#17 Deloitte

This is a large international company that provides services in the field of audit, consulting, taxation, and financial advice. They have an interest in hiring students and provide opportunities for employees to build a successful career. To join the team you have to fill out a form on their website.

#18 Guinness

Guinness Nigeria is a giant in the brewing industry and a member of the top companies in Nigeria. The firm is known for its strong corporate culture and care of its employees. It was recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute seven times.

#19 Oracle Nigeria

Oracle made a real cloud revolution. It offers students and graduates training programs to develop their strengths and gain professional experience. Subscribe to their website to get fresh updates about jobs in Nigeria.

#20 First Bank of Nigeria Banking

This is one of the biggest banks in Nigeria with 700 locations spread over the country. The Bank offers training programs for prospective students, which allows them to acquire significant knowledge in the industry within 3 months.

#21 Afrinvest

This is a private company founded in 1994 that engages in securities transactions, integrated research, analysis, and brokerage operations. It offers good career opportunities in various business sectors.

#22 Tek Experts Nigeria

This company is a global provider of different business services and IT support. It offers good career growth and paying opportunities. Currently, it has 30+ open vacancies for specialists of different roles.

How to Get a Job

Whether you are graduates or a professional who is looking for a new job, you have to take 5 general steps for successful employment.

Determine which industry you would like to work in and what your career should be related to. Check the list of the best online jobs for students in Nigeria . Do the research and make a list of companies looking for applicants with qualifications like yours. Prepare a strong resume and cover letter. Recruiters spend an average of 6 seconds evaluating each candidate, so your profile must shine. A good resume will highlight your professional strengths. Also, compose a cover letter. This is a kind of advertisement of your best sides and talents. Get ready for an interview. Study the different types of interviews and the most relevant questions that could be asked. Prepare the answers and rehearse them. Take care of your appearance, and adhere to a business style. Many candidates fail due to incorrect behavior at the interview. Behave confidently and openly. Take the initiative by asking questions about the company and employment. Watch your facial expressions and gestures.

Author by Anna Hmara (Career Expert GCL)