Actress Juliet Mgborukwe Flaunts New Man After Bitter Divorce

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe has taken to social media to show off her new man. This is coming barely a year after a messy divorce from her ex-husband Chima Ojokwu.

Juliet posted photos of herself with her new man then went on to describe him as “my rock”.

She wrote in one of the posts;

“The right one will make you fall in love with yourself too #MyRock”

Juliet was formerly married to Chima Ojukwu but divorced him following claims of domestic abuse on both end.