Why The Rush? – Uche Jombo Questions Nollywood Producers

Nollywood actress and film producer, Uche Jumbo has taken to twitter to ask Nollywood movie producers a very crucial question.

The 40-year-old mom of one tweeted, asking why Nollywood filmmakers are in a haste to start shooting movies amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Uche Jumbo tweeted;

“What is the hurry to start filming in these coronavirus times by some Nollywood film makers?”

She has since gotten some interesting responses.

“That’s how they end up leaving us with ‘crap’ to watch… smh”

“They need money…”

“First to release COVID 19 movie”

“They want to act COVID – one- nine in the jungle”

“Covidiot; the series. Incoming