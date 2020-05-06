Actress Shaffy Bello Shares Sexy New Photos On Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello had jaws dropping a few hours ago when she took to social media to share stunning new photos of herself.

The beautiful actress donned a black two-piece which saw her showing off her flat midriff.

Not long after posting, so many other celebrities took to her comment section to speak on just how hot she looks.

Niniola wrote;

”A Stunner A Queen 😍😍😍😘…”

Indima Okojie wrote;

”You are soooo hawt mama 😍😍😍😍😍”

