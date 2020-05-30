Africa Can Be The Future Of Manufacturing: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Africa can very well be a key player in global manufacturing as the world adapts to changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The President said this in an article in Newsweek, a US publication on Friday.

“What we need now is for the vision of others to match our own,” Buhari said. “And Africa is positioned to play a critical role in the remoulding of a post-coronavirus world that centers around manufacturing.”

According to Buhari, Africa can follow the lead of countries like South Korea and China in rapidly developing “home-grown consumer goods” and contribute to global development.

Read Also: Buhari’s 5 Years In Office: Sorrow, Tears And Blood, Says Omokri

“What is true is that no country or continent has a permanent monopoly on manufacturing jobs,” he said.

Buhari added that Africa holds “shared values in democracy, freedoms of speech and religion with the Western world—and admiration and determination to learn and follow the rapid economic growth and poverty reduction that has occurred across Asia.”