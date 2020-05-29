“Buhari’s Emergence In 2015 Plunged Nigeria Into Destruction” – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the rule of President Muhammadu Buhari for the last five years as disastrous.

Fani-Kayode expressed that he could see nothing more than sorrow, bloodshed, poverty, despair and diseases as products of President Buhari’s 5-year stay at the Presidential Villa.

The former minister made this comment while reacting to Femi Adesina’s statement that the emergence of President Buhari in 2015 saved Nigeria from destruction.

He wrote:

“Buhari’s emergence in 2015 saved Nigeria’s collapse”- @FemAdesina.

“Not so my friend! The emergence of Buhari in 2015 annihilated Nigeria & plunged her into darkness, death & destruction. He came to steal, kill & destroy & for the last 5 disastrous years that is all he has done.”