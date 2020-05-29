Buhari Has Done Well In Power Supply, Security – FG

The federal government has scored the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari high in the area of security and power supply in the last one year.

The minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known during his press conference address to mark the first year of Buhari’s second term in office.

He said, “The past one year has been momentous for Nigeria, as the President has taken some actions, mostly bold and highly visionary, that have now put Nigeria on an irreversible road to sustainable development.

Read Also: Shehu Sani Scores Buhari Low On National Security

“Never in the history of Nigeria have so many positive steps been taken in so short a time as Mr. President has done in the past one year.”

The minister listed some of the gains of the administration as power supply, food sufficiency, enhanced security, increased revenue, infrastructural development among others.