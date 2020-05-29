Shehu Sani Scores Buhari Low On National Security

Former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani has alleged that under the past administration, people in villages are safer while those in the cities were killed or maimed by suicide bombers.

However, he lamented that under the current administration, cities have become safer while people in rural areas are being attacked by bandits or herdsmen.

He made the comment via a tweet on his Twitter handle in reaction to May 29th, a day signifying the handing over day.

He wrote:

“May 29th is here again.Under the past Govt,people in our Villages are safer and those in the Cities were either killed or dismembered by Suicide Bombers:Under this Govt,our Cities are safer & the people in rural areas are either slaughtered or kidnapped by Bandits or Herdsmen.”