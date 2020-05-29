No Child Detained In Our Custody, Army Replies Amnesty International

The military has debunked reports that there are children detained in some of its detention centres across the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to a report by Amnesty International accusing the military of arresting and torturing children that escaped from Book Haram custody.

According to him, Amnesty International was only trying to undermine the success and efforts of the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency.

Speaking on the crisis in the northeast, Enenche assured that measures have been put in place to address any situation in the northwest and the north central where armed bandits could escape from states where troops were conducting various operations at the moment, to other states.

He said also that air assets had been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states.