Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Shares Raunchy Photo; Reveals He Sleeps With Women

Controversial cross dresser, Jay Bugatti took to his Instagram page to share a raunchy photo and he also spilled some tea about his sexual orientation.
In the photo, the cross-dresser wore a white bra top and pink underwear as he paired with jeans cut-out.
Jay Bugatti took his fans and followers aback as he revealed that he still sleeps with women.
In his words;
“Stop gossiping it withing yourself trying to know if Jay Bugatti do pu**y. Now let me help you out with the answer, YEAH I DO PU**Y.”
See his post below: