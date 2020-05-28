Police Confirms Bobrisky Was Arrested Over N30m Fraud

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky was taken into custody by operatives of the Inspector General Police (IG) Monitoring Unit from Abuja over an alleged N30m fraud.

Sources say the policemen entered into the cross-dresser’s white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) around Lekki and drove off with him.

The news of Bobrisky’s arrest was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP, Frank Mba.

According to The Nation, Mba said;

“Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of Thursday following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the cross dresser collected N30m from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal. Bobrisky was granted bail but the case is still an active one. It is a case under investigation.”

Information Nigeria recalls that earlier this year, the cross-dresser clashed with a lady who accused him of mismanaging profit from an eyelash deal.