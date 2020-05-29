Buhari’s 5 Years In Office: Sorrow, Tears And Blood, Says Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide all under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, has given his own summary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s five years in office.

Reno described the five years of Buhari’s rule as “sorrow, tears and blood.”

The staunch critic of the President went on to give reasons for his assertion.

He wrote:

5 years of General @MBuhari

is summarised as Sorrow, Tears & Blood:

* Sorrow, because Nigeria is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty

* Tears, because our currency is almost worthless

* Blood, because life is very cheap in Buhari’s Nigeria