Akwa Ibom Installs 3G Cameras At Borders To Monitor Movements

Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State says his government has installed 3G cameras at all the busy borders in the state to effectively monitor every movement into the state.

The governor said this on Saturday evening during a live Radio and Television programme aired on Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation, (AKBC) while responding to a question on what government is doing to check the recent relocation of Almajiri’s from the North to Niger Delta region.

He said, “There was a trailer that brought goats and cows to Eket local government area and when we checked the trailer there were only thirteen (13) occupants. And as soon as they off-loaded the goats and cows the thirteen passengers were moved back in the trailer and physically escorted out of Akwa Ibom state by security agents.

“There is no inter-state travelling across the country now, so people must obey that. So I want to reassure you that our people are well protected. If you go to our borders like the Itu bridge, you will see a 3G camera installed there.

“We also have the cameras in all the busy borders like Ikot Abasi, Ikot Ekpene. We don’t take pleasure in noise making. People have different styles of working. The fact that you don’t see me jump on heavy-duty vehicles, does not mean we are not doing our best.

“Trust us, we have secured our borders and I am happy that we are getting the results we want. So at this time maintain your faith, don’t fear”