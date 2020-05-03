Buhari Gave Consent To Relax Lockdown – Kano Govt

The Kano state government has disclosed that President Buhari gave his consent for the lockdown in the state to be relaxed.

This order came despite a spike in the number of confirmed COVID19 cases.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced on Saturday that Mondays and Thursdays would be lockdown free days, especially between 10am and 4pm to enable residents shop for food.

This decision led to backlash for the state government because the state has witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 patients in recent days.

Reacting to the backlash, the state Ministry of Health via its Twitter handle, disclosed that the lockdown was with the President’s consent.

