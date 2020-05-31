Buhari Loses Second Nephew In 3 Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday lost his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda following  prolonged illness.

The sad news was made public by the Presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 30th May.

Statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.

Ibrahim Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message, the President said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

