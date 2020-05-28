Hushpuppi Berates Buhari, Senators, Reps Members Over $5.513bn Fresh Loan

Popular Instagram big boy, Ray Hushpuppi has reacted to the trending report that President Muhammadu Buhari has written the House of Representatives, seeking approval for a fresh loan of $5.513 billion, by blasting both the legislators and the president himself.

The Dubai based big who spoke via a post on his official Instagram page rained a heavy curse of all parties involved in the new loan.

READ ALSO: Buhari Writes Reps, Seeks Fresh $5.513bn Loan

He wrote; “This time I’m not even going to blame or focus my strength or time on dumb Buhari, this time it’s to all the Reps and senators who will approve this loan again after a recent one was just approved and we don’t know where it went.

“Any of you reps and senators that will vote for this loan to be approved should know it will not be well with you and your generations, as you all plan to help the future Nigerian kids in poverty before even being born, your own children will suffer before your eyes. Bastard people wey e no go better for all of una together.”