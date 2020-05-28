‘I Woke Up With Tears’, Audu Maikori Speaks On Southern Kaduna Killings

Audi Maikori, entertainment lawyer and former Chocolate city executive has joined others in speaking against the killing ongoing in Southern Kaduna.

Earlier, Adesua Etomi-Wellington had called on Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor to act on the reported killings of people in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Maikori expressed his sadness over the reported deaths, saying he “woke up in tears because the people who are mostly farmers are defenceless.”

His words: It’s so painful to watch Southern Kaduna trend again not for its arts or agriculture but for the return of “unidentified” killers. Reports state hundreds of people have been killed. I woke up in tears because the people who are mostly farmers are defenseless.

“Like I said before, if we look away cos it’s not our state or our people- it’s a matter of time &who knows who will be next? Remember if all of us aren’t safe, then none of us is safe. We the people of #southernKaduna ask for justice! We ask for protection!

“The security can’t defend them either! Today is the National Day of mourning and we mourn other parts of Nigeria that have experienced these killings but in particular, we call upon the Security forces to deploy more resource in quelling this once and for all,” the entrepreneur added.