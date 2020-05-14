Shehu Sani Condemns Massacre Of 15 Innocent Persons By Bandits In Kaduna

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the recent killings by bandits in Kajuru Local government area of Kaduna State.

Recall that on Wednesday, it was reported that bandits killed eight people in a fresh attack in Gonan Rogo, Kufana District, Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Reacting to the new attack, the former lawmaker from Kaduna on his Twitter page, described the massacre as a condemnable crime.

He pointed out that bandits posed immediate and lethal danger to the people of the North West despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He also expressed that the attacks also reveals a systematic pattern of extermination of certain people.

See his tweets below:

The massacre of 15 innocent persons by bandits in Kajuru Lg,Kaduna State is a tragic,unacceptable,despicable and condemnable crime.While the nation is preoccupied with the Coronavirus pandemic,Bandits remains the most immediate and lethal danger to the people of the North West. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 13, 2020