Hushpuppi Warns Against Bringing ‘Unwanted Babies’ Into The World To Suffer

Popular Instagram big boy and socialite, Raymond Hushpuppi has advised people against bringing unwanted babies into the world to suffer when they can not cater for the baby.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, the Dubai based big boy opined that people are likely to father children more children during the lockdown period.

“I know a lot of people are going through different struggles during this corona pandemic time, we have been locked down and a lot of young people find this as an opportunity to bond with their partners more during this quarantine period but one thing you should be careful about is bringing unwanted or planned babies into this world that you will not be able to afford proper care for.

“A lot of jobs will be lost in the near future and a lot of young people are not financially stable for themselves and now you want to get someone pregnant or be pregnant for a boy who has no plans for you.

“I know children are blessings but make sure you are ready for this type of blessings before you ask for it. Don’t accept the blessing that will turn you to a beggar in the future. Be warned.“