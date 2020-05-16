High Taste Without High Income Is High Blood Pressure: Hushpuppi

Popular Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi has come out to advise his teeming fans who long for a luxurious lifestyle.

According to the Dubai based big boy, he said high taste without a high financial inflow to back it up can lead to high blood pressure.

The popular figure made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, 16th May.

Only recently, the popular big boy edited his bio on Instagram to point out that he does real estate.

He wrote:

High taste without high income is high blood pressure.