Buhari’s Enemy Is Not Nigeria’s Enemy: Omokri Tells Femi Adesina

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has cautioned the President Buhari’s special adviser on new media, Femi Adesina, against addressing Buhari’s enemy as the ‘enemy of the state.’

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the popular critic stated that Buhari is not Nigeria and as such his enemy can not be Nigeria’s.

“Dear @FemAdesina,

“It is wrong to describe an enemy of General @MBuhari as an ‘enemy of the state’. Buhari is not Nigeria. Nigeria existed (in a much better state) before Buhari. Nigeria is more than Buhari. Buhari is just one man. Buhari is NOT Nigeria!”