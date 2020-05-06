Daddy Freeze’s Lover Celebrates Him On 44th Birthday

Benedicta Elechi, the partner of Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze, showered him with encomium as he turned 44 on Wednesday.

The chef, whose Instagram handle is Tastebudzng, took to the photo-sharing app to celebrate his birthday.

Benedicta shared a couple of photos of the media personality with the caption;

”Happy birthday my love. “Thank you for understanding me better than anyone else.” “Thank you for making me feel safe around you” “Thank you for always making me smile no matter what.” 😄 “You have worked hard for us to be where we are and I’m thankful for that.” Thank you for choosing me to spend the rest of your life with. “Have a good day, my love!” “You mean more to me than I could ever say” 😍

P.S @daddyfreeze if I ever ask you to take a picture and you refuse, I will put you on a compulsory 3 days dry fast 😂. I had to go through 4 different phones to get these pictures.“

