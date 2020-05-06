Abacha $311 Million: It’s An Investment, Not Loot: Daddy Freeze

Popular On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze has described the $311 million Abacha loot that was recently returned to the country as more of an investment than a loot.

Read Also: Where Is The Social Distancing Here? – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Court Session

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he further cited that the money would have appreciated greatly, especially now that exchange rate is N450 to 1 dollar.

He wrote:

“Al’loot’a continua🤣🤣🤣

“Just when we thought that we were broke, we got an alert from Abacha…

“Loot and reloot, at least Abacha came through with 311 million usd at nearly 450 Naira to a dollar, that’s not looting, that’s investing if you ask me.”