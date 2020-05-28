Donald Trump Orders Investigation Into Killing Of George Floyd

American president, Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into the killing of a black man named George Floyd by some police officers in Minnesota.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he added that he has ordered for an expedited investigation in the killing.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

“I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

